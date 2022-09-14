Welfare assistance handed over to 211 beneficiaries at Talavadi in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 14, 2022 18:10 IST

District Collector H. Krishnanunni distributing saplings to farmers during the mass contact programme held at Talavadi in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

District Collector H. Krishnanunni handed over welfare assistance to the tune of ₹59.22 lakh to 211 beneficiaries during the mass contact programme held at Bainapuram village in Talavadi here on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishnanunni said the government was implementing various schemes to benefit people even in the remote villages in the district. The mass contact programme was aimed at creating awareness among the people on the government schemes. The petitions received from the people during the programme would be scrutinised by the departments concerned and necessary action taken at the earliest.

The Collector said that various self-employment generation programmes for women were being implemented in the hill area.

