Welfare assistance distributed to beneficiaries in the Nilgiris

Welfare assistance to the tune of over ₹2.6 crore was given to 596 beneficiaries in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said the government had increased the compensation granted to victims of caste-based violence. Victims were previously entitled to compensation ranging from ₹85,000 to ₹8.35 lakh. This was increased to a minimum of ₹1 lakh to a maximum of ₹12 lakh, she said.

The Minister spoke of the schemes that the government was undertaking to ensure the welfare of Adi Dravidar and Adivasi students, farmers and business owners. Also present at the event was State Forest Minister K. Ramachandran.

He said that so far, a total of 20,000 petitions were received in the Nilgiris during the “Makkalai Thedi Makkal Arasu” grievance redress programmes. All petitions have been sent to the relevant departments, he added. A. Raja, MP, spoke about the relief efforts undertaken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shortly after the floods that affected many parts of the State. Also present at the event was Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith.

Ms. Selvaraj, Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Raja also took part in a review meeting to check the implementation of the Forest Rights Act in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode districts.

On Wednesday, Mr. Raja and Mr. Ramachandran took part in an event organised by the Horticulture Department and distributed welfare aid to farmers and small landholders in the district.