Welfare assistance distributed to 240 persons with disabilities in Erode

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over a retrofitted scooter to a person with disabilities in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributed welfare assistance worth ₹26.26 lakh to 240 persons with disabilities here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muthusamy said that welfare assistance worth ₹13.24 lakh were distributed to 7,009 persons with disabilities in 2021-22. Also, maintenance allowance of ₹1,500 per month was given to the intellectually disabled persons with 40% of disability and above. The allowance was hiked to ₹2,000 per month from January, 2022, and a total of 5,854 persons had received a total allowance of ₹11.20 lakh, he added.

The Minister said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, camps to provide identity cards were not conducted. Hence, 29 special camps were conducted in all the 14 unions and 3,110 new identity cards were given to persons with disabilities, he added. Also, 2,912 identity cards were renewed and handed over to the persons, he said. Free bus passes were also given to 234 beneficiaries, the minister pointed out.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, District Panchayat president Navamani Kandasamy and District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Kothaiselvi were present.