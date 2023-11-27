HamberMenu
Weekly Vande Bharat special train service in Chennai Central- Coimbatore sector from today

November 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: The Southern Railway has announced operation of Vande Bharat Weekly special train on Tuesdays between Chennai Central and Coimbatore, to cater to the extra rush of traffic, fulfilling the aspirations of the travelling public in the Western region for a pairing train.

As per the announcement, 10 services of the special train will be operated from November 28 to January 30, 2024, with its rake of eight coaches.

The special train (No. 06035) will depart at 7.10 a.m., have stoppages at Katpadi (arrival-departure) - 8.43 a.m./ 8.45 a.m., Jolarpettai - 9.53/ 9.55 a.m., Salem - 11.23/ 11.25 a.m., Erode - 12.15/ 12.20 p.m., Tiruppur - 1.03/1.05 p.m., and reach Coimbatore Junction at 2.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the train (No. 060360 will depart from Coimbatore at 3.05 p.m., have stoppages at Tiruppur - 3.43/ 3.45 p.m., Erode - 4.25/ 4.30 p.m., Salem - 5.18/ 5.20 p.m., Jolarpettai - 6.48/ 6.50 p.m., Katpadi - 7.48/ 7.50, and reach Chennai Central at 9.15 p.m., a press release issued by the Southern Railway said.

The travel duration from Chennai Central to Coimbatore is seven hours and five minutes, and the time taken will be 10 minutes lesser in the return direction. Additional stoppages at Katpadi and Jolarpettai have been sanctioned for the train.

Welcoming the operation of the special train, passengers have urged the Railways to reduce the travel duration, to bring about parity with the regular Vande Bharat daily train between Coimbatore and Chennai Central that takes five hours and 50 minutes in both directions.

Patronage for the Vande Bharat Special train is bound to be much higher if the travel duration is reduced by an hour similar to the travel time of the regular Vande Bharat train. The timings of the special train, more or less, coincides with that of the Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Train which is not operated on Tuesdays., J. Sathish, former member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and Director, Kongu Global Forum, said.

In fact, the Vande Bharat Special Train will be patronised overwhelmingly if it is operated as a daily service with around six-hour duration of travel, Mr. Satish added.

