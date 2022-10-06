Weekly spl train service between Coimbatore and MP extended

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 06, 2022 17:43 IST

The weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh have been extended, the Southern Railway said on Thursday. The service runs via Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Jn., Madgaon, Panvel and Itarsi.

The special train (02198) will leave Jabalpur on Fridays from October 7 to December 30. Between October 7 to 28, the train will depart from Jabalpur at 11.50 p.m on Fridays and arrive at Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m on Sundays. From November 4 to December 30, the train will leave Jabalpur at 11.50 p.m to reach Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m on Sundays.

The other special train (02197) will leave Coimbatore Jn on Mondays from October 10 to January 2. From October 10 to 31, the train is scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 3.25 p.m to reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m on Wednesdays. From November 7 to January 2, it is scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 5.05 p.m to reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m on Wednesdays.

