ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly special trains to run between Sambalpur in Odisha and Coimbatore

April 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of weekly special trains will run between Sambalpur in Odisha and Coimbatore Junction via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur from April 19 to June 30, according to the Southern Railway.

In a press release, the Railways said, the Sambalpur – Coimbatore Junction weekly special train (08311) will leave Sambalpur at 10.55 a.m. on Wednesdays from April 19 to June 28 (11 services) to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.40 p.m. on Thursdays.

Similarly, Coimbatore Junction – Sambalpur weekly special train (08312) will leave Coimbatore Junction at 12 noon on Fridays from April 21 to June 30 (11 services) to reach Sambalpur at 9.15 p.m. on Saturdays, the release read.

The advance reservation for the Coimbatore Junction – Sambalpur train will commence at 8 a.m. on April 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The service will halt at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Kaikalur, Gudivada Jn, Vijayawada, Tenali Jn, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

The train will have one two-tier AC coach, three three-tier AC, nine sleeper class, three general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US