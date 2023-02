Weekly special trains between Tirunelveli, Mettupalayam

February 17, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Weekly special trains will be operated between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam to clear the extra rush.

Train No.06030 Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train will leave Tirunelveli at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from April 6 to June 29 to reach Mettupalayam at 7.30 hrs the next day.

Train No.06029 Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli Weekly Special Train will leave Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m. on Fridays from April 7 to June 30 to reach Tirunelveli at 7.45 hrs the next day.

The train will have the following coach composition: AC 3 tier-two coaches, sleeper class-9 coaches and general second class-two. The train will stop at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kizhakadaiyam, Pavurchatram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Podanur and Coimbatore Junction.