Weekly special trains between Erode and Sambalpur in Odisha

June 28, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To cater to the extra rush of passengers, weekly special trains will be operated between Erode and Sambalpur in Odisha from July 5 to July 28. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.08311 Sambalpur – Erode Weekly Special Train will leave Sambalpur at 10.55 a.m. on Wednesdays from July 5 to July 26 to reach Erode at 7.50 p.m. on Thursdays. Likewise, Train No.08312 Erode – Sambalpur Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 1.45 p.m. on Fridays from July 7 to July 28 to reach Sambalpur at 9.15 p.m. on Saturdays. 

The trains will have compositions of one AC 2 coach, three AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. 

Trains will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikalur, Gudivada Jn, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem. 

Advance reservations for Train No.08312 Erode – Sambalpur Weekly Special Train will commence at 8 a.m. on June 29, the release added. 

