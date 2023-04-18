Weekly special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra from April 21

April 18, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - ERODE

To cater to the extra rush, the railways will run weekly special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra from April to July.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.07189 Nanded – Erode Weekly Special Train will leave Nanded at 2.20 p.m. on Fridays from April 21 to June 30 (11 services) to reach Erode at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Likewise, Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 5.15 a.m. on Sundays from April 23 to July 2 (11 services) to reach Nanded at 7.30 a.m. on Mondays.

The train will stop at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem.

Advance reservation for Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will commence at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the release said.