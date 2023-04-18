HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Weekly special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra from April 21

April 18, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 To cater to the extra rush, the railways will run weekly special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra from April to July.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.07189 Nanded – Erode Weekly Special Train will leave Nanded at 2.20 p.m. on Fridays from April 21 to June 30 (11 services) to reach Erode at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Likewise, Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 5.15 a.m. on Sundays from April 23 to July 2 (11 services) to reach Nanded at 7.30 a.m. on Mondays.

The train will stop at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem.

Advance reservation for Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will commence at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.