Weekly special trains announced in Barauni (Bihar) - Coimbatore sector to clear extra rush

March 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Southern Railway has announced operation of weekly special trains in the Barauni (Bihar) - Coimbatore sector, to cater to the extra rush of passengers.

The special train (No. 03357) to be operated during April via Salem and Erode Junction will leave Barauni at 11. 45 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Coimbatore Junction at 4 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Train No.03358 Coimbatore Junction – Barauni Weekly Special Train will leave Coimbatore Junction at 12.50 a.m. on Wednesdays to reach Barauni at 6 a.m. on Fridays, from April 5 to March 3.

The train will be composed of two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 12 sleeper, four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van, a press release said.

The train will have stoppages at Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Jamtara, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City, Muri, Ranchi, Hatia, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem and Erode.

Train No.03357 will stop at Perambur also, while Train No.03358 will have an additional stoppage at Renigunta.

Another press release said that Train No.11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Junction Express, scheduled to depart on March 31 and reach the destination on April 2, will be diverted between Guntakal – Salem Junction to run via Renigunta, in view of Line Block and Power Block to facilitate engineering works at Dodballapur railway station near Bangalore.

Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Hosur and Dharmapuri rail stations, the press release said.