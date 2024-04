Weekly special train from Coimbatore to Barauni

April 20, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The railways will be operating weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction in Tamil Nadu and Barauni in Bihar in view of summer holidays.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.06059 Coimbatore - Barauni Weekly Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.50 a.m. on April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays) to reach Barauni at 2.30 p.m. on Thursdays. Likewise, Train No.06060 Barauni – Coimbatore Weekly Special will leave Barauni at 11.45 p.m. on April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Fridays) to reach Coimbatore Junction at 3.45 a.m. on Mondays.

Train No.06059 Coimbatore - Barauni Weekly Special will arrive at Tiruppur - 12.40 p.m., Erode - 1.35 p.m., Salem - 2.47 p.m., Jolarpettai - 4.45 p.m. Train No.06060 Barauni - Coimbatore Weekly Super Fast Special Train will arrive at Jolarpettai - 10 p.m., Salem - 11.40 p.m., Erode - 1 a.m., Tiruppur - 1.43 a.m.

