Weekly special for festival season welcomed; rail users seek daily service between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai  

Published - October 08, 2024 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Against the backdrop of demands from the travelling public for betterment of direct connectivity between Western districts and Delta region in Tamil Nadu, the Southern Railway has announced operation of special trains for Puja and Diwali festival season between Coimbatore and Tambaram via Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai.

The special service trains to be operated from October 11 till December 1 for eight trips in each direction will depart at Tambaram on Fridays at 6 p.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 8.10 a.m. on Saturdays.

From Coimbatore Junction, the train will depart at 11.45 p.m. on Sundays and reach Tambaram on Mondays at 12.30 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Chengalpet, Maraimalainagar, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Panrutti, Tirupadripulyur, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi Junction, Dindigul, Oddanchathram, Palani, udumalpet, Pollachi Junction, Kinathukadavu, and Podanur stations.

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Railway Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha has put up a tweet on the operation of the special train service.

Appreciating the introduction of the weekly special train service from Tambaram to Coimbatore, former member of divisional railway users’ consultative committee and director of Kongu Global Forum J. Sathish noted that the fares were higher than the regular trains, and sought making it a tri-weekly regular service.

The demand for the daily daytime unreserved train service between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai will be intensified as lots of people will be able to travel at lower ticket cost, he said.

“We hope Southern Railway will respect the demands of the public whose opinion is shared by the elected representatives in this region and do the needful,” Mr. Sathish said.

