ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly organic market inaugurated in the Nilgiris

February 19, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The organic market is to sell organic fruits, vegetables and dairy products from farmers every Monday as the district administration looks at encouraging organic farming as part of the “Organic Nilgiris Mission.”

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector M. Aruna at the newly-inaugurated weekly organic market at the horticulture complex at Charing Cross in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inaugurated the weekly organic market at the horticulture complex in Udhagamandalam on February 19, 2024, Monday.

The organic market is to sell organic fruits, vegetables and dairy products from farmers every Monday as the district administration looks at encouraging organic farming as part of the “Organic Nilgiris Mission.”

The Collector inspected stalls exhibiting crops and “English vegetables” being cultivated in the Nilgiris, medicinal herbs grown at the Horticulture Research Station, potatoes grown at the Central Potato Research Station as well as fruits and vegetables cultivated by organic farmers across the district.

The Collector also inaugurated the district-level organic seminar on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Aruna said that as part of the effort to promote organic farming in the district, researchers from the Horticulture Research Station, Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), the Sheep Breeding Research Station, as well as the Ministry of Ayush would be taking part in the seminars that are being organised on Monday and Tuesday.

The scientists and researchers would impart training to farmers interested in adopting organic farming practices. Ms. Aruna encouraged farmers from across the Nilgiris to utilise the opportunity and take part in the seminar.

Also present at the inauguration was the Joint Director of Horticulture, Shibila Mary, other top officials from the Nilgiris district administration and representatives of farmers’ collectives from across the Nilgiris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US