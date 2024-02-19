GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Weekly organic market inaugurated in the Nilgiris

The organic market is to sell organic fruits, vegetables and dairy products from farmers every Monday as the district administration looks at encouraging organic farming as part of the “Organic Nilgiris Mission.”

February 19, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector M. Aruna at the newly-inaugurated weekly organic market at the horticulture complex at Charing Cross in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

District Collector M. Aruna at the newly-inaugurated weekly organic market at the horticulture complex at Charing Cross in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inaugurated the weekly organic market at the horticulture complex in Udhagamandalam on February 19, 2024, Monday.

The organic market is to sell organic fruits, vegetables and dairy products from farmers every Monday as the district administration looks at encouraging organic farming as part of the “Organic Nilgiris Mission.”

The Collector inspected stalls exhibiting crops and “English vegetables” being cultivated in the Nilgiris, medicinal herbs grown at the Horticulture Research Station, potatoes grown at the Central Potato Research Station as well as fruits and vegetables cultivated by organic farmers across the district.

The Collector also inaugurated the district-level organic seminar on Monday.

Ms. Aruna said that as part of the effort to promote organic farming in the district, researchers from the Horticulture Research Station, Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), the Sheep Breeding Research Station, as well as the Ministry of Ayush would be taking part in the seminars that are being organised on Monday and Tuesday.

The scientists and researchers would impart training to farmers interested in adopting organic farming practices. Ms. Aruna encouraged farmers from across the Nilgiris to utilise the opportunity and take part in the seminar.

Also present at the inauguration was the Joint Director of Horticulture, Shibila Mary, other top officials from the Nilgiris district administration and representatives of farmers’ collectives from across the Nilgiris.

