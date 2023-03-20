Weekly grievance redressal day held in Salem and Namakkal districts

March 20, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

The weekly grievance redress day was held at the Salem and Namakkal Collectorates on Monday. People submitted petitions related to their grievances to the officials while the District Collectors distributed welfare assistance at the meetings.

Police questioned Sumathi of Yercaud who came to the Salem Collectorate with a country-made gun. She claimed that her father Palanivel, who died two years ago owned the gun. She had come to the Collectorate with the gun to renew the licence.

The police took her to the Collectorate and explained about the rules for renewing the licence.

In another incident, Sathishkumar (30) of Arisipalayam came to the Collectorate and tried to end his life. The police thwarted his attempt. He claimed that he deposited ₹3 lakh in a private finance company, which promised to give higher interest but did not provide the amount as promised.

He said that despite his request to return the deposit amount, the finance company did not do so. The Town police took him to the station and are investigating. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Likewise, Vijayakumar (65) of Vellalakundam, near Vazhapadi, came to the Collectorate with his family members. He alleged that some people were trying to grab their land using fake documents, and Vazhapadi police were not taking action on their complaint.

Police personnel talked to them and assured them of action. Based on that, Vijayakumar and his family members left the spot after submitting the petition.

Salem Collector S. Karmegam received 274 petitions from the public and distributed welfare assistance to 19 differently abled beneficiaries at a cost of ₹3.22 lakh.

At the Namakkal Collectorate, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 293 petitions. The Collector distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹23.23 lakhs to 16 beneficiaries, including three-wheeler scooters to three differently abled beneficiaries.