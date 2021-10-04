Weekly grievance redress meeting resumes; over 400 petitions received

After more than a year, people turned up in good numbers at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday to submit petitions at the weekly grievance redress meeting after the State Government lifted the restriction it had imposed after COVID-19 spread.

At the end of the day, the district administration said it had received over 400 petitions from various sections of the society.

Thavil and nadhaswaram artistes have urged the Government to provide monthly financial assistance. In a petition, the representatives of Saraswathi Thunai Nadhaswara Matrum Thavil Isaik- Kalaignargal Nalasangam, Coimbatore said the lockdown and the restriction the Government had imposed on opening of temples for devotees and weddings had a negative impact on their livelihood.

There were around 300 artistes in Coimbatore, almost all of who were without earning opportunity for the past year-and-a-half. A few of them were without money to even buy the instruments they played, the representatives averred.

They urged the Government to help with monthly financial assistance, assistance to buy thavil or nadhaswaram, monthly pension for those artistes over 58 years of age, bus pass to travel free of charge in State-owned buses, free lands for artistes without land and opportunity to play in government functions.

More than 20 representatives who turned up at the Collectorate played their instruments to draw the authorities’ attention.

Farmers’ protest

The Coimbatore Committee of Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam staged a protest in front of the Collectorate condemning the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Led by president S. Palanisamy, around 40 persons participated in the protest.

The Uttar Pradesh Government should immediately arrest those responsible for the death of farmers, the protestors said and sought a fair inquiry.

‘Reopen temples’

Sakthisena Indhu Makkal Yeyakkam has urged the Government to reopen temples on weekends. The outfit said notwithstanding the spread of COVID-19, the Government had permitted reopening of commercial establishments, running buses and even restaurants.

But the Government had ordered closure of temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The decision had hurt Hindus. The Government should take steps immediately to reopen temples for devotees on all days, the outfit demanded.

BMS demand

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has urged the district administration to re-employ animators, whose services were terminated because of a change in contractor. In a petition, the trade union said local bodies in the district had four years ago engaged animators on contract under the Swachh Bharat Mission to create awareness among the public.

During the COVID-19 pandemic period, the animators turned frontline workers as local bodies engaged them actively for various anti-COVID-19 activities.

Now, with the local bodies changing the contractor for engaging animators, the previous contractors had stopped employing the persons working as animators. In this regard, it had submitted a petition to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson M. Venkatesan when he visited Coimbatore, a few days ago.

Despite the union’s representations to him, the district administration and others, the local bodies had failed to ask the contractors to re-engage the terminated animators, it said.

Tiruppur

At the Collectorate in Tiruppur, District Collector S. Vineeth accepted 1,113 petitions from the residents regarding issues such as house site pattas, water supply, road connectivity and pension to senior citizens, a press release said.