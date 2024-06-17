GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Weekly drinking water supply restored in several wards of Coimbatore

Updated - June 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 03:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following summer showers and the rising water levels at several reservoirs, 75 wards in the city will now receive drinking water every two to five days. The remaining 25 wards, primarily the newly added areas, will receive water once a week.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said water was being sourced from six main reservoirs and distributed to local storage facilities before reaching households. Several operational enhancements were made, allowing the simultaneous filling of storage reservoirs. “This has helped streamline distribution of water to household, cutting down wait times previously required for reservoir filling,” he said.

Additionally, in a successful trial across seven wards in the south zone, water was supplied every three days under the Pillur-III scheme.

On the upcoming 24x7 drinking water supply initiative, anticipating reduced water demand once fully operational, the Commissioner said, “there may be increased demand in the beginning, but we expect stabilisation as awareness of water availability grows. Automatic meters will monitor household consumption, ensuring accurate billing based on usage.”

At present, the city receives 44 to 45 MLD of water daily from Siruvani against a capacity of 98.12 MLD, with expectations of increased supply due to forecasted monsoon rain. “There have been very mild showers in the dam’s catchment area and the increase in water level is expected only by the end of July.

