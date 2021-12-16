Coimbatore

Weekly cattle shandy sees poor sales

The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam in Erode.  

Less than 40% of the cattle brought to the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam were sold out on Thursday as traders from other States did not turn up.

Farmers said that against the usual arrival of 900 cattle, less than 500 cattle arrived in the market and transactions were low. Since farmers were concentrating on cultivation and rain continuing, the arrival of cattle had also dropped. Traders from other States also did not turn up on Thursday as rain continued in the States of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh., they said

While farmers from various districts used to purchase cattle for their own use, traders from other districts purchase cattle for re-sale. The shandy continues to witness poor sales in the past many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and incessant rain. The farmers here are hopeful of improved transactions only if traders arrive from other States.


