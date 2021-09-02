Weekly cattle shandy reopens

ERODE

02 September 2021 22:24 IST

The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam that was closed for four-and-a-half months due to COVID-19 pandemic was reopened here on Thursday.

Farmers from various districts bring their cattle to the private market that is held on Thursdays regularly. The market is one of the biggest in the region and hence, traders from other States, including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, visit the shandy regularly to purchase cattle. Also, officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry from various districts purchase cattle for distribution under the free milch cows’ scheme. Over 700 cattle were brought to the shandy every week and brisk business was reported regularly.

Due to the pandemic, the corporation closed the shandy on April 15. Since there is a significant drop in the COVID-19 positive cases, the civic body allowed the shandy to reopen from September 2, but asked the administration to adhere to norms.

Farmers from Erode and nearby districts brought their cattle to the shandy and the vehicles were allowed after disinfection.

Also, vehicle drivers and farmers were allowed only after producing vaccination certificate. Only 150 cattle were brought to the shandy and business was poor as traders from other States did not turn up. Farmers said that due to a spike in cases in Kerala, traders did not turn up while traders from other States are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Awareness boards were also placed at many spots in the shandy and messages to ensure personal distancing and wearing masks were stressed through the public address system regularly. Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry checked cattle for diseases while corporation officials inspected the premises to check whether COVID-19 safety norms were followed.