Weekend special trains to be operated again in NMR section

29 March 2021 23:34 IST

The weekend special trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam that were operated on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section prior to the lockdown in 2020 will be resumed in April for tourists.

According to a release from the Salem Division of Southern Railway issued on Monday, train No. 06171 will leave Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m. on Saturdays from April 3 to July 3 (14 services) will reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m. on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 06172 will leave Udhagamandalam at 11.25 hrs. on Sundays from April 4 to July 4 (14 services) will reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m. on the same day. Both the trains will stop en route at Coonoor Junction.

There will be four coaches – one first class, two first class-cum-second class and one second class – with a combined seating capacity of 72 seats in the first class and 100 seats in the second class.

