Week-long rainfall brings in notable inflow into Amaravathy and Thirumoorthy Dams

The week-long rainfall has paved the way for notable inflow into Amaravathy and Thirumoorthy Dams in Tiruppur district. The level has risen by over seven feet in Thirumoorthy Dam and by five feet in Amaravathy Dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the level in Thirumoorthy Dam was 29.95 feet against the maximum of 60 feet. The storage was 838.14 mcft (million cubic feet) against the holding capacity of 1,935.25 cusecs mcft. The inflow was 294 cusecs and the discharge 26 cusecs.

The level in Amaravathi Dam stood at 38.98 feet against the maximum of 90 feet. The storage was 695/86 mcft, against the maximum capacity of 4,047 mcft. The inflow was 697 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials are hopeful that the increase in storage from the impending South-West monsoon will enable release of water for sufficient rounds of wetting for agricultural and horticultural crops.

Water release from Thirumoorthy Dam will begin towards the end of August and continue till May the following year for the intermittent wettings, to irrigate crops in about two lakh acres. Each wetting will be for a duration of 21 to 30 days, according to an official of Water Resources Department. Thirumoorthy Dam has an ayacut of 54,000 acres spread over Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Rainfall abated in Tiruppur district on Friday, with only 72 mm for a 24-hour duration until 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Only the Uppar Dam recorded moderate rainfall of 18 mm. Light rainfall was recorded in the city limits.

Moderate rainfall was recorded at several locations in Coimbatore district, including Airport (31 mm), TNAU (47 mm), Sulur (35 mm), PWD IB, Makkinampatti (43 mm), Kinathukadavu Taluk (31 mm), Cincona (33 mm), Chinnakalar (32 mm), Valparai PAP (56 mm), Valparai Taluk (54 mm), and Sholayar (26 mm).

The total rainfall in Coimbatore district was 478.40 mm and the average rainfall 20.80 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.