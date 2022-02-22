Week-long event at Regional Science Centre in Coimbatore
Science exhibitions, screening of films related to science, lectures, essay and drawing competitions and night sky observations will be held throughout the week
The Regional Science Centre, Coimbatore, will organise a week-long event to increase awareness on science among students and the public on its premises from February 22 to 28.
District Science Officer J.R. Pazhaniswami said in a statement that the event, ‘Festival of SCoPE for All’ (Science and Technology Communication, Popularisation and its Extension), will be organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, at 75 locations across India.
B. Nagarajan, scientist, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, will be the chief guest at the inaugural event. Science exhibitions, screening of films related to science, lectures, essay and drawing competitions and night sky observations will be held throughout the week and prizes for the winners will be distributed during the valedictory event on February 28, Mr. Pazhaniswami said.
