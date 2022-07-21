‘Weed chocolate’ makes entry in Coimbatore as police tighten grip on ganja, prescription drug abuse

After the crackdown on ganja and prescription drug abuse, the Coimbatore City Police have stumbled upon a variety of chocolate which is suspected to have been infused with ganja. The R.S. Puram police seized 40 kg of the contraband, which is known as ‘weed chocolate’ among users, from a tea stall run by a Rajasthan native on Tuesday. The peddler, Kethan Kumar (30), claimed that he brought the chocolate packets from Rajasthan and sold the same to customers including school children. His accomplice Narbath Singh was at large. A police team led by inspector S. Anandajothi found the contraband from the shop while doing a search for banned tobacco products. The police seized 135 kg of gutkha and the chocolate laced with ganja or cannabis or marijuana. “The chocolate in green colour had proper plastic wrapping like normal chocolates. The accused had been selling one chocolate of about 5 g for ₹100. The contraband seemed to have been manufactured in a northern State,” said Ms. Anandajothi. The police have produced the seized chocolates before a court. Efforts were being made to get a few samples of the chocolates examined in a government laboratory to find out if ganja was indeed infused in them and, if yes, its concentration. According to senior police officers who have worked in Coimbatore for several years, Tuesday’s seizure could probably be the first seizure of the contraband in Coimbatore. The police have seized similar products from guest workers in Tiruppur recently. It is learnt that City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishanan has instructed personnel to tighten noose around peddlers and to nip new entrants like weed chocolate in the bud.