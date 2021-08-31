Weddings, other events not allowed on weekends at select places in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore

31 August 2021 23:58 IST

Corporation imposes additional lockdown restriction

The Coimbatore Corporation would not permit holding weddings or other events on weekends at select places following additional COVID-19 lockdown restriction imposed by the district administration, said a release.

It would deny permission for events on weekends on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Oppanakara Street, Ramamoorthy Road, Saramedu Road, Rice Mill Road, N.P. Itteri Road, Trichy Road stretch from Singanallur Junction to Ondipudur flyover, Hope College Junction, Kalapatti Road, D.B. Road, N.S.R. Road, Arokiyasamy Road, Saravanampatty, Ganapathy Junction, Thudiyalur Junction, Peelamedu Junction, N.H. Road, Edayar Street, Vysial Street, Thomas Street, V.H. Road, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, Range Gowder Street, Gandhipuram Streets 1 to 11 and Sullivan Street, the Corporation said.

At other places, it wanted the people who had rented wedding halls or community halls or rooms in hotels to not allow more than 50 guests and asked the hall or hotel managements to strictly enforce the limitation on guests.

If the managements or event organisers were found violating the COVID-19 restriction, the Corporation would not hesitate to levy fine and initiate action, the release said and added that the civic body took the decision after discussion with representatives of various associations on Tuesday.