Wedding halls, temples to demand proof of age to prevent child marriages, says Dharmapuri Collector

Wedding halls and temples shall collect proof of age of the couple to prevent child marriages. Any violation shall immediately be reported to the district administration, Collector K. Shanthi has stated. A review of the District Child Protection Committee was convened here under the aegis of the district Collector Shanthi at the Collectorate.

The meeting assessed the functioning of the child protections in place and instructed addressing of gaps.

A copy of the minutes of such meetings and the resolutions passed shall be sent to the Collectorate.

On the persisting problem of child marriages, Collector Shanthi instructed wedding halls and temples to secure proof of age to curb such instances. Schools have also been asked to create awareness on child marriages and the dangers of child pregnancies. In addition, schools were also instructed to spread awareness on the dangers of substance abuse and liquor consumption.

