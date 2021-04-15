Wedding hall operators seek relaxation in restrictions

SALEM

15 April 2021 23:28 IST

Wedding hall operators and other events-related businesses petitioned the Collector on Thursday requesting the State government to relax restrictions on conducting events and temple festivals.

Livelihood affected

In the petition, members of Tamil Nadu Tent Dealers and Decorators Welfare Association said about five lakh persons were dependent on this sector for livelihood across the State. They lamented that their livelihood was affected due to the lockdown last year.

The petitioners demanded that similar to other businesses, wedding halls should also be permitted to be operated with 50% capacity instead of restricting crowd to 100 persons. They also demanded that temple festivals should be conducted with restrictions.

