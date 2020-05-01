Wedding brokers seek assistance

Claiming that their livelihood has been hit due to COVID-19 lockdown, wedding brokers or mediators from Tiruppur district petitioned Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Friday to ensure the supply of groceries to their families.

In the petition, K. Sivakumar, State vice-president of South Indian Marriage Mediators Welfare Association, said that over 2,000 members of the Association in the district were “struggling to fulfil their daily needs” and requested regular supply of vegetables and groceries to them. He also requested the Collector to take the issues faced by the wedding brokers to the Chief Minister.

Auto drivers’ plea

Members of Tiruppur District Auto Drivers Welfare Association alleged in a petition that over 2,000 autorickshaw drivers had not received cash assistance from the government.

Mohammad Yunus, secretary of the Association, said that only those drivers registered with the Welfare Board had received assistance. The petition sought the Collector’s intervention to ensure cash assistance for all the autorickshaw drivers in Tiruppur district.