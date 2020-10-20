Website detailing COVID-19 information in the Nilgiris launched

UDHAGAMANDALAM

20 October 2020 23:46 IST

A website providing residents and visitors to the Nilgiris with up-to-date information connected to COVID-19 in the Nilgiris was launched on Tuesday.

The website, www.nilgiriscovidcare.in was developed by the district administration along with the assistance of Jenny Pinto, a local resident, alongside the Coonoor Citizens’ Forum and local NGO, Clean Coonoor.

The website features general information about the symptoms of COVID-19 as well as precautions people can take to prevent contracting the virus. Website users can also get information about the testing centres nearest to them, as well as get their test results online. E-passes for visiting tourists can also be applied through the website, which also has information about how tourists can apply for a pass, the check-posts which are open as well as entry rules. The website is available to view in both English and Tamil.

Speaking to reporters, Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris district, Supriya Sahu, said that the website would help provide key information to local residents and tourists and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Ms. Sahu also appreciated the efforts of the district administration in bringing down the number of daily recorded cases.

“Due to the continuous efforts of the Collector, Innocent Divya and other staff and officials from the district administration, the number of cases has come down over the last few weeks,” said Ms. Sahu.

“More than 1.35 lakh swab tests have been done in the Nilgiris, and after an initial spike in the number of cases a few weeks ago, the positivity rate has reduced to less than four % while the recovery rate stands at well over 90 %,” said Ms. Sahu.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya was also present.