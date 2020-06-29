Webinar series on career counselling from July 1

29 June 2020 23:40 IST

The Hindu Education Plus and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will organise a webinar series on career counselling for school students and parents from July 1.

The webinar series will discuss career opportunities in four streams namely Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences and Sciences. The first webinar on Wednesday will focus on Engineering.

The topic of discussion will be “Engineering in an AI-Enabled World: What will it take to survive automation?” D.K. Aswal, Director of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi; Sandeep Sancheti, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST and Member of Council, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Damodar Acharya, former Director of IIT-Kharagpur and former Chairman of the AICTE will be the speakers.

The two-hour event will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Those interested may register using the link https://bit.ly/ 2Yv23li or scan the QR code.