Webinar on senior living communities on July 18

Coimbatore

14 July 2020 22:22 IST

The Hindu PropertyPlus and Ashiana Housing Ltd. will organise a webinar on the increase in demand for senior living communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 18.

The webinar will focus on the reasons behind the spurt in demand for retirement homes as the nationwide lockdown caused fears of living alone among the senior citizens. The panellists will analyse whether this will be a sustained spurt or it is just pandemic-related, how well-developed is India’s senior living market, characteristics of senior living facilities available in India and the main challenges for realty market in creating senior living communities.

The webinar will also touch upon the emotional well-being of the senior citizens living in these communities.

Panellists for this webinar are U. Gauthamdas, a geriatric neuropsychiatrist; Harish Nair, Executive Director and Head Consulting of India CBRE, a real estate services and investment firm; Prashant Thakur, Director and Head – Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants, and Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd. and the Chairman of Association of Senior Living India (ASLI).

The webinar will begin at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested shall register online through the website https://bit.ly/ 3gXywH1 or scan the QR code provided.