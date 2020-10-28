Webinar on career opportunities in animation

Coimbatore

28 October 2020 23:41 IST

The Hindu Education Plus in association with Hindusthan College of Arts and Science and D.J. Education (MAAC) will organise a webinar on career opportunities in the field of animation and design on Saturday.

Intended for aspirants currently studying in Class XII, those who have recently completed Class XII and Diploma holders, the webinar will focus on aspects including the three-year degree programme of B. Voc in Graphic Design, programme structure, job opportunities after completion of the course and eligibility for higher studies.

The speakers for this webinar are A. Ponnusamy, Principal of Hindusthan College of Arts and Sciences, Coimbatore; Sivaprasad Velayudhan, Founder of Realworks Studios and T.M. Stalin, Creator and Educator in the field of 3D Animation with VFX, MAAC Coimbatore. The webinar will begin on Saturday at 11.30 a.m.

Aspirants who are interested to participate shall register free of cost by using the link http://bit.ly/ DJTHEP.