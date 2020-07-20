Webinar on career counselling on July 22

Coimbatore

20 July 2020 19:30 IST

The Hindu Education Plus and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will organise a webinar on career counselling for school students and parents on July 22.

The webinar series will discuss the career opportunities available in four streams namely Medicine, Engineering, Humanities and Research. In this series, the fourth webinar on July 22 will focus on Research.

The topic of discussion will be “Nurturing the Innovation Potential of Research for Students.” The speakers for this webinar are T. Ramasami, the Nayudamma-Abdul Wahid Chair Professor at the Department of Leather Technology at Anna University, Chennai, and former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; K. Ramaswamy, Director of Faculty and Academics, SRMIST; Leena Chandran Wadia, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, Mumbai and R. Ramanujam, Professor of Theoretical Computer Science, the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

The two-hour webinar will begin at 3 p.m. Those interested may register using the link https://bit.ly/396IYcU or by scanning the QR code using their smartphones.