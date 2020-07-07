Webinar on career counselling on July 11

The Hindu Education Plus and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will organise a webinar on career counselling for school students and parents on Saturday.
The webinar series will discuss the career opportunities available in four streams namely Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Sciences. In this series, the third webinar on July 11 will focus on ‘Medical and Health Sciences’.
The topic of discussion will be ‘Impact of COVID-19 and Psychological Situations.’
The speakers for this webinar are Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRMIST; M. Thirunavukarasu, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre; Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of NGO SNEHA and Head of Department of Psychiatry, Voluntary Health Services, Chennai, and Subhashini Gopal, a psychologist with Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) and a part-time psychologist at Sundaram Medical Foundation, Chennai.
The two-hour webinar will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Those interested may register using the link https://bit.ly/2Z3wuPS or by scanning the QR code using their smart phones.
