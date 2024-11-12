ADVERTISEMENT

Weavers’ stage protest in Erode, dispersed by police

Published - November 12, 2024 09:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 50 handloom weavers staged a roadblock on Tuesday, demanding that the State government address their 11-point charter of demands, before they were removed by police.

Members of the Erode District Handloom Weavers Workers Association, affiliated with the AITUC, said they received no bonus for Deepavali this year, making the festival a sombre occasion for their families. They attributed the situation to the government’s delay in providing rebate subsidies to weavers’ societies.

Association members also voiced discontent over recent instructions from the Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Erode Range, mandating that wages be disbursed only through bank transfers. “The wage, which is ₹1,500, should be provided in cash,” insisted Association President V. Sithaiyan. The group called for a revision of the basic wage structure, the exemption of weaving items from GST, an increase in pensions to ₹3,000 per month, and democratic elections for society leadership.

Gathering near the Assistant Director’s office on Bhavani Road, protesters were eventually dispersed by police and taken away in vehicles.

