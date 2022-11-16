Weavers in Erode worried over delay in release of production order for Pongal dhotis, saris

November 16, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

About 30% of dhotis and saris meant for free distribution to ration card holders for Pongal festival have been completed while weavers said that due to delay in release of production order, they would be able to complete only 70% orders before the deadline of December 31.

The State government issued order in the first week of October for production of 99,56,683 dhotis and 1,26,19,004 saris to 225 cooperative societies and power loom weaver’s cooperative societies in the State and allotted ₹487.92 crore for the purpose. Yarn is supplied to the societies that are in turn distributed to pedal looms and power looms providing jobs to 2,664 handloom weavers, 11,124 pedal loom weavers and 41,983 power weavers. For Erode district, production orders of 49,46,683 saris and 56.79 lakh dhotis were given to 46 societies.

B. Kandavel, co-ordinator, Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations, said that usually orders are issued in June and the production process will be completed on time. “But, this year due to inordinate delay in the issue of order and supply of poor quality yarn had delayed the production”, he said. While 10 saris could be produced in a unit per day, 14 dhotis could be produced at a unit every day. “About 30% of dhotis and 20% of saris were produced across the State so far”, he said. While 10 lakh saris and 20 lakh dhotis are ready now, we can meet 60% to 70% of the total production target by the end of December, he said.

Power loom owners pointed out that initially poor quality yarn, supplied from October 15, delayed the process and the issue was taken up with the government. “Only in the last three weeks we were receiving good quality yarn”, said a unit owner at Lakkapuram who added that they continue to receive border yarn and weft yarn for dhotis in less quantities.

Weavers said that over 3,000 units that produce rayon fabrics are expected to move to production of free dhotis and saris in the coming days.

