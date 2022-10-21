Weavers’ cooperative society members get bonus in Erode

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan in the presence of Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi distributed Deepavali bonus and dividend to 22 weavers’ cooperative societies comprising 5,275 members to the tune of ₹6.71 crore at Chennimalai here on Friday.

On the occasion, the Minister said that under the Department of Handloom and Textiles, there were 188 weavers’ cooperative societies in the district. Bonus and dividend were distributed to societies that were running in profit. During the period 2020-21, 152 societies were running in profit and bonus and divided to the tune of ₹17.64 crore were distributed to 27,653 members, he added. He said, next to farming, weaving was the major occupation in the district.

The Minister said there were 25 societies in Chennimalai that come under Kangeyam Assembly Constituency and members of 22 societies that were running in profit received bonus. Bedsheets, pillow covers, bedspreads, curtains, towels and shawls were produced in the societies that registered sales of ₹ 94.90 crore for 2021-22 “The net profit stood at ₹7.94 crore and the bonus and dividend of ₹6.71 was distributed to the members,” he added.