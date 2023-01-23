Weavers colony residents in Tiruppur seek patta

January 23, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Residents of the weavers’ colony in Tiruppur district drew the attention of the district administration during the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday to consider their long pending demand for patta to construct houses.

On behalf of the residents, K. ‘Communist’ Mani of the weavers’ colony in a petition to the Collector S. Vineeth said he had filed a case in Madras High Court seeking allotment of patta lands to construct houses for nearly 218 weavers in the area in 2018 and the court had ordered to allot land.

He also said since the court order was not implemented, he had filed a contempt petition in the court. The Revenue Department Officials promised to allot land for them.

Out of the 218 persons, only 18 got the patta and the remaining 200 had been waiting for more than five years, he said. No remedies were met, despite raising the issue several times with the Special Tahsildar Kangayam, he said..

After receiving their petition, Mr. Vineeth ordered the officials concerned to look into this issue. He also received 660 petitions related to various grievances and tasked the officials to solve it at the earliest.