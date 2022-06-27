Wearing of mask made mandatory in Erode

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the district police will strictly enforce the rule of wearing masks and violators will be fined, said Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan here on Monday.

He told media persons the Health Department had issued directions asking people to wear masks without fail from June 27. “Since it is the first day, we created awareness among the people asking them to wear masks. From tomorrow, violators will be fined,” he said. He urged the people to cooperate with the officials by wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing in public places.

Police personnel distributed masks to motorists at traffic signals and asked them to adhere to the rule.

As on Monday, a total of 42 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.