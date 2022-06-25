Wearing masks in public places mandatory in Coimbatore

As the spread of COVID-19 is increasing across the State, the Coimbatore district administration has announced that wearing masks in public places as mandatory.

Collector G.S Sameeran said that COVID-19 is gradually increasing across the district and people were asked to wear masks whenever they step out of their house. According to the Health Department, the test positivity rate in the district recorded between 3 and 5% in the last week.

Mr Sameeran also suggested the officials from Revenue, Health, Municipal Administration and Police department to work together in reducing the spread of the disease. Awareness programmes about wearing mask and social distancing in public places has to be resumed, he added. The district administration also planned to speed up the vaccination campaign.