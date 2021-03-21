Wearing mask mandatory to enter places of worship in Erode

ERODE

21 March 2021 00:02 IST

The district administration said that devotees entering temples should wear masks and use hand sanitisers.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan chaired a meeting with officials and representatives from various places of worship at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

He said that as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures, various steps had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public places.

Advertising

Advertising

It was mandatory for devotees to wear masks and enter temples.

Hand sanitisers should be placed at the entry point for temples, churches, mosques and other religious establishments.

Also, thermal scanning should be done for all devotees. He asked the authorities to ensure social distancing while inside the premises.