Coimbatore

Wearing mask mandatory to enter places of worship in Erode

The district administration said that devotees entering temples should wear masks and use hand sanitisers.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan chaired a meeting with officials and representatives from various places of worship at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

He said that as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures, various steps had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public places.

It was mandatory for devotees to wear masks and enter temples.

Hand sanitisers should be placed at the entry point for temples, churches, mosques and other religious establishments.

Also, thermal scanning should be done for all devotees. He asked the authorities to ensure social distancing while inside the premises.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 12:03:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/wearing-mask-mandatory-to-enter-places-of-worship-in-erode/article34120427.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY