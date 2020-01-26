Coimbatore

Wearing helmets to be the first habit of ‘Habits of Coimbatore’

more-in

The Hindu, as part of its ‘Habits of Coimbatore’ campaign, launched its first habit - ‘wearing helmets’.

As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of The Hindu in Coimbatore, the newspaper invited its readers last year to recommend habits that they wanted to adopt for the betterment of the city. Readers responded with various suggestions such as wearing helmets, road traffic safety, and tree planting.

Readers may visit www.thehindu.com/habits to take a pledge on wearing helmets by filling in the details.

They will receive an e-certificate of acknowledgement for taking the pledge.

On July 27, 2019, the Coimbatore edition of The Hindu marked 50 years of its publication. Events such as ‘Open House’, an interaction between the readers and senior staff of the newspaper, and ‘Rewind Coimbatore’, a two-day photo exhibition, were held last year as part of the celebrations. The ‘Habits of Coimbatore’ campaign was launched in September 2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 12:16:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/wearing-helmets-to-be-the-first-habit-of-habits-of-coimbatore/article30654787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY