We were scammed and forced to scam others by Myanmar firm, says Coimbatore engineer

"Many were electrocuted if the target was not met. A few at the detention centre told me that they were sexually assaulted and videotaped. They were monsters," recounts a 29-year-old designer who was stuck in Myanmar for roughly three months and forced to work as a social media scammer.

Stephen Wesley of Coimbatore was among the 13 Indians who returned to Chennai on October 5. All of them were "techies" and promised a job in their specialisation in Thailand for $1,000-$1,100 a month, said Wesley. He said, in July 2022, a close friend approached him as an agent regarding the job. Similarly, seven others were called by different agents and they all took a flight for Dubai in mid-July, he said.

"We stayed at a hotel for 15 days. We were asked to take a typing test online. All of us got through and were issued ID cards. From there, they took us to Bangkok and later to a city bordering Myanmar - Mae Sot. This is where it all began. We were made to stand outside some building. About an hour later, two trucks arrived and loaded our luggage. We were taken to the border. When we alighted, two armed men forced us to cross a water body in a boat. At that time, we thought it was some lake or river in Thailand. Later, we learnt it was the river bordering Myanmar," Mr. Wesley claimed.

The seven were allegedly taken to a company where there were almost 1,000 people and all were Chinese - employees and bosses - and they had to communicate their needs through Telegram messenger or Google translate, he said. "The property where the company was located was called Hongtu. There were several firms on the property, each with thousands of employees. There were 18 Indians in their firm evenly split into two groups.

"We were forced to lure people - from business tycoons to common people - into investing in fake cryptocurrencies or banking sites. Some had to scam women by creating fake profiles on matrimonial sites. We had to identify five people a day, failing which, we would be subjected to punishments - from walking 20 rounds like a frog, unreasonable work-hour extension, to electrocution," he said.

"To leave, we had to pay the bosses $6,000. Two Punjabis in our team of nine, one of whose father was a former Indian Army man, wanted to leave but were short of $1,200, They were tortured for a week. So we all agreed to have that amount deducted from our salary."

"When they reached India in August, they contacted Myanmar's Army and Indian Embassy, who sent the police and guard forces on August 16 to the office. That day was our true independence. We detailed the happenings to the personnel. They created a WhatsApp group and sent us back to the office. The following day, before our phones were seized by the bosses, one of us sent a message on the WhatsApp group to the officials that we were in danger. The personnel rescued us and lodged us in a quarantine cell for 10 days. We were taken to the same river, pointed directions to the main road and handed our passports. We walked through a dense forest towards a bus stand. Midway, Thai immigration officials arrested us at gunpoint for crossing the border illegally and jailed us for two days."

“From there, we were transferred to a Human Trafficking Victim Centre for 15 days. Next, to an Immigrant Detention Centre where we found many Tamilians like us who were fooled into getting a tech job and were allegedly sexually abused or locked in dark rooms as punishment. With no way to explain ourselves to the Thai officials, we uploaded a video on our plight on Youtube."

A journalist, who watched it, connected us to India's Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamil, Jacintha Lazarus. Tamil Nadu government and the Centre alerted the Embassy in September. In October, the State booked our flight tickets back to Chennai, Mr. Wesley said.

"There are still many Indians stuck in Myanmar and Cambodia who need immediate rescue. Back home, I lost all the clients I had previously. We are all in touch and do not know the way forward. I might try to apply for a foreign job if nothing clicks. But now, I know the procedure. I will not be scammed. If I get a job, I will verify the company online, write to the Embassy in the respective country and only after they confirm, will I go forward," said Mr. Wesley.

As per the Commisionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, so far, there has been very poor response from others who are still there.

"People must be wary of scammers who offer high-payment job opportunities - both inland and overseas. Remuneration, qualification and experience must be matched. There seems to be a pyramid scheme where people employed already call up their friends or acquaintances to join them," according to a senior official in the department.