We have accelerated steps to tackle students’ mental health issues, says Minister

Creating an integrated environment by syncing classroom education with extracurricular activities would be the objective of the State government, according to Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Minister said that apart from infrastructure development in schools, the department had accelerated steps to increase the endurance and agility of students by organising various events.

“As many as 800 doctors would be appointed - two each in 413 education blocks across the State - to provide counselling and guidance to students on various aspects such as studies, career and behavioural changes,” the Minister said.

The department is planning to conduct dramas, literary forums and moral discourses for students to reduce their stress. Child-friendly movies would be screened at schools.

“Students would be taken on tours with legendary personalities from different walks of life such as sports and cinema to facilitate an interaction and awareness about different fields,” he said, adding that this would help students find their area of interest.

Infrastructure development

The government is planning to spend more than ₹750 crore on infrastructure development in schools in rural areas. This would be carried out with the help of loans from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), the Minister said.

A total of ₹500 crore would be utilised for building compound walls and maintenance at schools. A dedicated fund of ₹400 crore was provided for repair work in damaged schools, the Minister added.

The department is also planning to create durable community assets in schools under the Namakku Naame scheme.

The government is planning to identify 25 schools across the State and recognise them as ‘School of Excellence’. Schools with a high strength and space would be given priority, and ₹10 crore would be spent on improving infrastructure in each school, the Minister said.

“The objective of this initiative is to create an integrated campus that provides all facilities for students at one place to help them excel in various fields,” he said.

Teachers were asked to continue door-to-door surveys around the school periodically and update the elementary enumeration register. This would increase admissions to government schools and reduce the dropout rate and child labour.