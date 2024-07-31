ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslide: Coimbatore Corporation sends silt removal machine, relief materials

Updated - July 31, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 05:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The silt removal machine on the way to Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPL

In response to the severe floods and landslides in Wayanad, the Coimbatore Corporation in the early hours of Wednesday dispatched relief materials and a silt removal machine to aid rescue efforts.

Under the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the civic body, in conjunction with the district administration, sent 20 portable freezers and two trucks.

One truck carried relief materials, including water bottles, bread and biscuit packets, and clothes. The other truck transported a silt removal machine to assist the army and other rescue workers involved in the operations.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Deputy Mayor Vetrichelvan, and officials managed the coordination and dispatch of the supplies.

