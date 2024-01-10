Watershed management works deliver promising results in Dharmapuri

January 10, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The watershed management initiatives spearheaded by the Dharmapuri district administration between 2021 and 2023, under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency (TAWDEVA), are yielding positive results, going by the augmented water table, expanded cultivable areas, and a decline in erosion.

A recent assessment in the project areas spanning the four blocks of Palacode, Pennagarm, Nallampalli, and Dharmapuri, has shown a noticeable surge in the water table and a reduction in erosion, according to the administration.

Post-project assessments highlight a 10-metre increase in the water table and a substantial decrease in soil erosion per hectare, dropping from 32% to 22%. Simultaneously, the cultivable land has expanded by 300 hectares in project areas. Notably, paddy cultivation, previously abandoned due to water scarcity, has witnessed a revival in many regions, as reported by the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district-level executive committee of TAWDEVA headed by the district Collector K.Shanthi had steered the identification of the “severe problem pockets” for watershed development, P. Padmavthi, Assistant Engineer, District Watershed Development Agency (DWDA) unit of TAWDEVA, told The Hindu.

Identifying water-scarce areas was facilitated through GPS surveys and satellite images, forming the basis for effective scheme implementation. Dharmapuri, situated in a rain shadow region, barely gets 850mm of rainfall annually, and this hinders long-term crop planning. Given the situation, irrigation became essential to boost agriculture in fallow and wastelands, the administration said.

Specific villages in the four blocks were earmarked for watershed management. This involved revitalizing defunct water bodies and constructing new minor and medium check dams, percolation ponds, village ponds, recharge shafts, and major check dams.

Renovation efforts encompassed the restoration of 26 old tanks, the construction of 145 new major check dams, 39 percolation ponds, and 160 minor structures. Additionally, dysfunctional supply channels were cleared, and a network of check dams helped divert water to primary water bodies. This deliberate stagnation enabled prolonged percolation and recharging of aquifers, and augmenting water tables in the project area. Targeted studies in the areas have shown a steady rise in the water table by 10 metres, said Ms. Padmavathi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.