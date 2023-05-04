Watershed development works inspected in Vepanapalli in Krishnagiri

May 04, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Collector Deepak Jacob inspected watershed management works undertaken under the Watershed Management Authority Scheme to the tune of ₹45 lakh in Vepanapalli block.

Recharge wells, large and medium checkdams were among the various watershed works undertaken in seven panchayats of Vepanapalli that included Nachikuppam, Konganapalli, Pannapalli, Bommarasanapalli, Kathiripalli, Kadavarapalli, and Naduvanapalli.

Watershed development works are undertaken over an area of 16,203 ha in Bargur, Thally and Vepanapalli blocks as five-year plan starting from 2021-22. The works are being implemented at a cost of ₹.34.64 crore.

Works are undertaken at 17 watershed points in the seven panchayats to cover 5,773 ha. The works are being implemented at a cumulative cost of ₹12.70 crore.

Of the allocated amount, 47% is being apportioned for environment management works; 15% for farm development works; 15% for livelihood development works; 3% for financial training; and 20% for administrative and preliminary watershed management works.

Earlier, the Collector inspected fields in Konganapalli and Nachikuppam and interacted with beneficiary farmers and inspected the sanctioned watershed works in the respective villages.