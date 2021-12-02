Waterlogging worries residents of Vivekanandar Nagar in Erode

Erode

02 December 2021 00:04 IST

‘The area has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes’

Waterlogging for over a month continues to worry the residents of Vivekanandar Nagar in Vettukattuvalasu (Ward 32) here. They wanted the authorities to take immediate action before the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

About 200 families reside in the area, where oil mills, sizing mills and a few other industries are located. Due to rain in the past two months, water stagnates in vacant plots. There are no storm water drainage or sewage channels for the water to drain. Algal bloom has covered the entire water spread area.

Due to water stagnation, construction activities in the area have been halted for over a month.

Advertising

Advertising

Workers said they have to wade through the water to reach workplace and highlighted the difficulties in transporting raw materials and finished goods to the industries. Residents said that they had taken up the issue with the Corporation officials many times in the last two months, but no action was taken so far. “The place has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” they added.