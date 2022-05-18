Water level at 81.45 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 81.45 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 2,216 cusecs while the discharge was 400 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 16.46 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Meanwhile, water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 109.45 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 9,546 cusecs and the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 77.63 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.